Boston College Men’s Hockey Goalie Named Semifinalist for 2025 Mike Richter Award
Boston College Eagles men’s hockey goalie Jacob Fowler has been named a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award.
The Hockey Commissioners Association released the list of semifinalists on Thursday afternoon which featured Fowler as one of ten goalies to be chosen.
Fowler has had a standout sophomore campaign. So far this season, the Melbourne, Fla., native has allowed 42 goals, boasted a 1.72 goals against average and a .936 save percentage, recorded 615 saves, and has a 19-4-1 record. He has also been credited with six shutouts.
Nationally, Fowler ranks second in goalie winning percentage (.812), fifth in save percentage and goals against average.
In Hockey East, he ranks first in wins, shutouts, and save percentage as well as ranks second in goals against average.
This is the second year in a row that Fowler has been a contender for the award. He was one of three finalists for the 2023-24 season. The winner last season was Wisconsin’s Kyle McClellan.
According to the Hockey Commissioners Association, the semifinalists are voted on by a panel that features coaches from every conference, national media members, professional scouts, and USA Hockey representatives.
Since the awards creation in 2014, only one Eagles has won the award Thatcher Demko in 2016. The award is given to the top goalie in Men’s Division I hockey.
The finalists for the award will be announced in early March and the winner will be announced in April during the Frozen Four which will be held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on April 10 and 12.