Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From Forward Noah Davidson
The Boston College men’s hockey program has landed a commitment from forward Noah Davidson.
The Irvine, Calif., native made the announcement on Monday via an Instagram post.
“I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 college hockey at Boston College,” said Davidson. “I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, advisors, and everyone who helped along the way.”
Davidson is currently a part of the Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep team where he has tallied 17 points (seven goals and ten assists) in 15 games.
During the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 54 games and tallied 29 goals and 32 assists for 61 points for the Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U AAA team. Davidson had the third-most goals and points as well as the sixth-most assists among the team.
Prior to playing for Shattuck St. Mary’s, Davidson spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 13U and 14U AAA teams.
According to PuckPreps, Davidson is rated as a 4.5 star prospect.
The 16-year-old is the second commitment to the Eagles program in as many days. Boston College also landed a commitment from forward Brady Kudrick on Sunday. Kudrick currently plays for the British Columbia Hockey League’s Surrey Eagles where he has tallied 17 points (ten goals and seven assists) in 15 games.
