Boston College’s Ryan Leonard Scores in U.S. National Junior Team’s 4-1 Win Over Canada
The U.S. National Junior Team continued its run in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday evening as it defeated Canada 4-1 in its last preliminary game of the tournament.
Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard scored an empty net goal in the victory at the 18:08 mark of the final frame.
A pair of Boston University players put Team USA on the board with a goal by defenseman Cole Hutson at the 13:02 mark of the first period with an assist from forward Cole Eiserman.
After a scoreless second period, Canada tied up the contest early in the third with a goal from forward Bradly Nadeau at the 1:58 mark. Then, it was all the U.S.
Team USA scored three unanswered goals from Notre Dame forward Danny Nelson at 4:22, Eiserman at 13:21, and Leonard.
Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, Providence forward Trevor Connelly, and Hutson also tallied assists.
Leonard is one of six Eagles competing in the event while Boston College is on winter break. He joins forwards Gabe Perreault, Teddy Stiga, and James Hagens as well as defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian.
Team USA will take on Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.
Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network.
