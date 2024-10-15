Broadcast Information: Boston College Men's Hockey vs. AIC
The No. 2 Boston College men’s hockey team is gearing up for its home opener on Friday night against the AIC Yellow Jackets.
The Eagles are looking to earn their second win of the season as they are coming off a 4-3 loss to the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. The loss forced a series split.
As for the Yellow Jackets, they are looking to record their first win of the season. Currently, AIC is 0-2-1 on the year with losses against Maine Black Bears (6-0) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2) as well as a tie with the Buckeyes 3-3.
According to the Boston College Eagles website, this will be the fifth meeting between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 4-0 and the two have not played a regular season game since 1952. The programs did play an exhibition game in 2021 where the Eagles won 4-1.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup including streaming and radio coverage.
Broadcast Info for Boston College vs. AIC:
Who: Boston College Eagles (1-1) and AIC Yellow Jackets (0-2-1)
When: Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, AIC: The Yellow Jackets lost its second game of the season on Saturday to the Ohio State Buckeyes 5-2.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their first game of the season on Saturday night 4-3 against the Michigan State Spartans.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was an exhibition game on Oct. 2, 2021. Boston College won the contest 4-1.
Season Leaders:
Goals: Will Vote- 2
Assists: Oskar Jellvik and James Hagens- 2
Points: Oskar Jellvik- 3
Blocks: Drew Fortescue and Aidan Hreschuk- 4