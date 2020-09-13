NCAA Officially Delays the Start of the 2020-21 College Hockey Season

On September 10th, the Hockey Commissioners Association announced what was widely expected: the college hockey season will not start on time. The eleven men’s and women’s conferences will each announce their expected plans over the coming weeks.

In late July, Hockey East announced its intent to play this season. While a January start date is considered likely, there is growing optimism that the season could begin in November. Hockey East’s return to play plan includes the formation of a taskforce with representatives from medical, facilities and equipment related areas, among others. The committee will provide recommendations, and Hockey East will also hear considerations from ADs at each of its member institutions.

Fans remain unlikely, but a November start would provide excellent opportunities for media and broadcast coverage. The NHL doesn’t expect to begin until December, so that could entail more Hockey East games in NESN early on. The same goes for college hockey teams in NHL markets.

Mike McMahon of College Hockey News also mentioned the possibility of NBC airing more games like the network did during the NHL lockout in 2012.

Even if conditions don’t drastically improve, Hockey East is still well-positioned to offer a conference-only schedule. Out of any conference in any major collegiate sport, Hockey East may have the most centrally-located teams. Outside of Maine and Vermont, every other team in the conference can travel by bus for a home-and-home series.

Boston College started practice this week with high expectations for the season to come. The Eagles were 24-8-2, won the Hockey East regular season title and were ranked No. 4 in the nation prior to the shutdown. Despite losing a handful of key seniors, BC welcomes yet another talented freshman class and returns all of the talented freshmen from last season.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com