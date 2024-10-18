Live Updates: Boston College Men's Hockey vs. AIC
The Boston College Eagles men's hockey team plays its home opener against the AIC Yellow Jackets on Friday night.
The Eagles are looking to earn their second win of the season as they are coming off a 4-3 loss to the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. The loss forced a series split.
As for the Yellow Jackets, they are looking to record their first win of the season. Currently, AIC is 0-2-1 on the year with losses against Maine Black Bears (6-0) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2) as well as a tie with the Buckeyes 3-3.
This will be the fifth meeting between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 4-0 and the two have not played a regular season game since 1952. The programs did play an exhibition game in 2021 where the Eagles won 4-1.
Boston College Lines:
AIC Lines:
F Gabe Perreault
F Oskar Jellvik
F Ryan Leonard
F John Lundy
F Noah Serdachny
F Casey McDonald
Teddy Stiga
James Hagens
Will Vote
Danny Weight
Justin Mexico
Alexander Malinowski
Andre Gasseau
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
Jordan Bird
Alfred Lindberg
Wilhelm Forsberg
Brady Berard
Mike Posma
Gentry Shamburger
Timofei Khokhlachev
Josh Barnes
Oscar Geschwind
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
D Evan Stella
D Tobias Larsen
G Adam Manji
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Lauri Sertti
Blake Dangos
Peyton Grainer
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
David Posma
Brett Bamber
Chase Clark
Michael Hagens
Hunter Jones
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
1st Period
- 0:00 | The period comes to a close. The Eagles go into the first intermission with a two-score advantage. Boston College 2, AIC 0.
- 4:40 | The Eagles extend their lead on a power-play goal by forward Gabe Perreault, his second score of the year. Boston College 2, AIC 0.
- 5:49 | AIC forward Josh Barnes gets called for slashing. The Eagles will go on a two-minute power play.
- 8:08 | The penalty ends and the Eagles record a penalty kill.
- 10:08 | Eagles defenseman Drew Fortescue and forward Oskar Jellvik are both called for roughing. AIC will have a two-minute power play.
- 10:56 | Boston College strikes first with a goal by Aram Minnetian. James Hagens and Will Skahan tallied assists on the score. Boston College 1, AIC 0.
- 20:00 | AIC wins the opening faceoff.
Pregame
- The program will show a tribute video and hold a moment of silence prior to the national anthem to honor Tony Voce and Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles (1-1) and AIC Yellow Jackets (0-2-1)
When: Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, AIC: The Yellow Jackets lost its second game of the season on Saturday to the Ohio State Buckeyes 5-2.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their first game of the season on Saturday night 4-3 against the Michigan State Spartans.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was an exhibition game on Oct. 2, 2021. Boston College won the contest 4-1.