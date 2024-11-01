BC Bulletin

Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 10 St. Cloud State (Game 1)

The Eagles kick off their second road series of the season against the Huskies.

Kim Rankin

After completing a three-game home stand, the No. 2 Boston College Eagles (3-1) men’s hockey team is getting back on the road to play a series against the No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies (6-1) in St. Cloud, Minn., starting on Friday night.

The Eagles are entering the series on a two-game winning streak which includes a 4-2 victory over the No. 13 Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday night. Forward Ryan Leonard scored two goals in the final minute of regulation to secure the game for Boston College. 

The Huskies enter riding a three-game winning streak after they recorded a series sweep over Augustana 4-3 and 2–1 last weekend and shut out the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 on Oct. 19. 

Currently, Eagles forwards Ryan Leonard and Will Vote lead the team in goals with three apiece and forwards James Hagens and Gabe Perreault lead in assists with five each. Perreault also leads the team in points with seven. Defensemen Aidan Hreschuk and Aram Minnetian lead in blocks with eight each.

This will be the sixth and seventh contest between these two programs. St. Cloud State leads the all-time series 4-1 and has won the last four meetings. Boston College’s sole win came in the first matchup in their histories. The Eagles defeated the Huskies 2-1 in double overtime of the 2004 Florida College Classic on Dec. 29.  

Boston College Lines:

St. Cloud State Lines:

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Leonard

LW Grant Ahcan

C Ryan Rosborough

RW Jack Reimann

Teddy Stiga

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Daimon Gardner

Tyson Gross

Gavyn Thoreson

Jake Sondreal

Dean Letourneau

Will Vote

Adam Ingram

Verner Miettinen

Austin Burnevik

Brady Berard

Mike Posma

Connor Joyce

Barrett Hall

Mason Salquist

Nick Portz

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

D Cooper Wylie

D Josh Luedtke

G Isak Posch

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Colin Ralph

Mason Reiners

James Gray

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Karl Falk

Josh Zinger

Gavin Enright

Michael Hagens

Warren Clark

Live Updates:

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies

When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, Minn. 

TV: NCHC.tv

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, St. Cloud State: The Huskies recorded a series sweep over Augustana last weekend 4-3 and 2-1. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the No. 13 Western Michigan Broncos 4-2 on Saturday night. 

Last Meeting: The last matchup between these two programs came on March 28, 2021. St. Cloud State defeated Boston College 4-1. 

