Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 10 St. Cloud State (Game 1)
After completing a three-game home stand, the No. 2 Boston College Eagles (3-1) men’s hockey team is getting back on the road to play a series against the No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies (6-1) in St. Cloud, Minn., starting on Friday night.
The Eagles are entering the series on a two-game winning streak which includes a 4-2 victory over the No. 13 Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday night. Forward Ryan Leonard scored two goals in the final minute of regulation to secure the game for Boston College.
The Huskies enter riding a three-game winning streak after they recorded a series sweep over Augustana 4-3 and 2–1 last weekend and shut out the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 on Oct. 19.
Currently, Eagles forwards Ryan Leonard and Will Vote lead the team in goals with three apiece and forwards James Hagens and Gabe Perreault lead in assists with five each. Perreault also leads the team in points with seven. Defensemen Aidan Hreschuk and Aram Minnetian lead in blocks with eight each.
This will be the sixth and seventh contest between these two programs. St. Cloud State leads the all-time series 4-1 and has won the last four meetings. Boston College’s sole win came in the first matchup in their histories. The Eagles defeated the Huskies 2-1 in double overtime of the 2004 Florida College Classic on Dec. 29.
Boston College Lines:
St. Cloud State Lines:
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
LW Grant Ahcan
C Ryan Rosborough
RW Jack Reimann
Teddy Stiga
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Daimon Gardner
Tyson Gross
Gavyn Thoreson
Jake Sondreal
Dean Letourneau
Will Vote
Adam Ingram
Verner Miettinen
Austin Burnevik
Brady Berard
Mike Posma
Connor Joyce
Barrett Hall
Mason Salquist
Nick Portz
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
D Cooper Wylie
D Josh Luedtke
G Isak Posch
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Colin Ralph
Mason Reiners
James Gray
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Karl Falk
Josh Zinger
Gavin Enright
Michael Hagens
Warren Clark
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies
When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, Minn.
TV: NCHC.tv
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, St. Cloud State: The Huskies recorded a series sweep over Augustana last weekend 4-3 and 2-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the No. 13 Western Michigan Broncos 4-2 on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last matchup between these two programs came on March 28, 2021. St. Cloud State defeated Boston College 4-1.