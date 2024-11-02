Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 10 St. Cloud State (Game 2)
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (4-1) men’s hockey team is looking for its first series sweep of the season as the team takes on the No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies (6-2) on Saturday night at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
The Eagles took the opening contest of the series 4-1 on Friday night. The team saw goals from Will Vote, Teddy Stiga, and a pair by Gabe Perreault.
The victory marked the second win for Boston College in the all-time series between the two programs. Entering the matchup, the Huskies had the 4-1 advantage, winning the last four meetings. The sole victory for Boston College was a 2–1 overtime win in the 2004 Florida College Classic championship game.
If the Eagles can pull out a sweep, it will boost their resume heading into Hockey East play next weekend.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies
When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, Minn.
TV: NCHC.tv
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, St. Cloud State: Prior to this series, the Huskies recorded a series sweep over Augustana last weekend 4-3 and 2-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: Heading into the series, the Eagles defeated the No. 13 Western Michigan Broncos 4-2 on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last matchup between these two programs before this weekend came on March 28, 2021. St. Cloud State defeated Boston College 4-1.