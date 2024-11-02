BC Bulletin

Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 10 St. Cloud State (Game 2)

The Eagles are looking to earn their first series sweep of the season against the Huskies on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (4-1) men’s hockey team is looking for its first series sweep of the season as the team takes on the No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies (6-2) on Saturday night at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. 

The Eagles took the opening contest of the series 4-1 on Friday night. The team saw goals from Will Vote, Teddy Stiga, and a pair by Gabe Perreault. 

The victory marked the second win for Boston College in the all-time series between the two programs. Entering the matchup, the Huskies had the 4-1 advantage, winning the last four meetings. The sole victory for Boston College was a 2–1 overtime win in the 2004 Florida College Classic championship game. 

If the Eagles can pull out a sweep, it will boost their resume heading into Hockey East play next weekend. 

Live Updates: 

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

How to Watch: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies

When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, Minn. 

TV: NCHC.tv

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, St. Cloud State: Prior to this series, the Huskies recorded a series sweep over Augustana last weekend 4-3 and 2-1. 

Last Outing, Boston College: Heading into the series, the Eagles defeated the No. 13 Western Michigan Broncos 4-2 on Saturday night. 

Last Meeting: The last matchup between these two programs before this weekend came on March 28, 2021. St. Cloud State defeated Boston College 4-1. 

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Home/Hockey