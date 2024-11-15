Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey at UConn
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (7-1, 2-0 HE) men’s hockey team gets back on the road to take on the UConn Huskies (5-5-1, 2-4-1 HE) on Friday night at Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn.
The Eagles enter the matchup riding a six-game winning streak. After a season opening series split against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (W 3-0, L 4-3) in October, they have won every game since which includes victories over the AIC Yellow Jackets and No. 13 Western Michigan Broncos as well as series sweeps over the No. 12 St. Cloud State Huskies and No. 7 Maine Black Bears.
UConn, on the other hand, has had a rollercoaster of a season so far. After recording a season opening series sweep over the Colgate Raiders, the team has been swept by Merrimack, lost to Boston University, split series against Holy Cross (L 4-3 and W 3-1) and Vermont (L 1-0, W 6-5, both in overtime), and won one game as well as tied with UMass.
This will be the 28th meeting between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 18-7-2. Most recently, the Eagles defeated the Huskies 5-4 in the 2024 Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals.
Boston College's Lines:
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Andre Gasseau
Teddy Stiga
Will Vote
Oskar Jellvik
Jake Sondreal
Dean Letourneau
Brady Berard
Mike Posma
Connor Joyce
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Michael Hagens
Live Updates:
1st Period
- 5:14 | Boston College's Lukas Gustafsson is called for unsportsmanlike conduct and UConn's Hugh Larkin is called for roughing. The two teams will be on a two-minute 4-on-4.
- 4:38 | Boston College strikes first with an unassisted goal by defenseman Aidan Hreschuk. Boston College 1, UConn 0.
- 0:00 | UConn wins the faceoff to start the opening frame.
Pregame
- Eagles forward Oskar Jellvik returns to the lineup after missing two games with an injury. He'll play on the third line at the left wing position.
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies
When: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Toscano Family Ice Forum, Storrs, Conn.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies suffered a series sweep last weekend to the Merrimack Warriors 4-1 and 5-2, one on the road and one at home.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept the No. 7 Maine Black Bears over the weekend at Conte Forum, 3-2 on Friday night and 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals last season. Boston College beat UConn 5-4.