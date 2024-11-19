Live Updates: No. 3 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 10 Providence
The No. 3 Boston College Eagles (7-2, 2-1 HE) men’s hockey team wraps up a two-game road trip on Tuesday night as it takes on the No. 10 Providence Friars (7-2-2, 5-1-2) at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.
Both teams are looking to bounce back after suffering losses over the weekend.
Boston College recorded its season defeat of the season on Friday night 5-4 to the UConn Huskies. After getting out to a one-score advantage, the Eagles allowed three unanswered goals by the Huskies and were never able to bounce back from the hole.
Providence suffered a home loss to the No. 20 UMass Minutemen 5-1 on Saturday. The Friars entered the first intermission in a 2-1 deficit, but couldn’t execute anything past that. UMass scored three unanswered goals in the final two frames to secure the win.
The Eagles will be without starting goalie Jacob Fowler as he is suspended for one game due to punching a UConn player in the team’s loss on Friday. Jan Korec will start in the net.
This will be the 191st matchup between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 120-54-16.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Providence Friars
When: Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Schneider Arena, Providence, R.I.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Providence: The Friars suffered a home loss to UMass 5-1 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their second game of the season to the UConn Huskies 5-4 on Friday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was a regular-season series earlier from Jan. 12-13, 2024. Boston College won the opening game 7-1 and lost the series finale 4-3.