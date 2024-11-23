Live Updates: No. 3 Boston College Men’s Hockey at Northeastern
The No. 3 Boston College Eagles (9-2, 4-1 HE) men’s hockey team travels across town for the series finale against the Northeastern Huskies (1-6-3, 0-4-3 HE) at Matthews Arena in Boston.
In the opening contest on Friday night, the Eagles came out aggressive and scored two goals in the first period by forwards Ryan Leonard and Andre Gasseau.
After a scoreless second frame, Leonard tacked on an additional goal early in the third period.
On the defensive side of the ice, Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler tallied 28 saves and was credited with the shoutout, his fourth of the season.
Boston College will be looking to earn its tenth win of the season in an attempt to move back up in the rankings while Northeastern will be looking to win its first conference game of the season.
This will be the 246th matchup between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series .
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Saturday; Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Matthews Arena, Boston, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Northeastern: Prior to this matchup, the Huskies tied with New Hampshire 1-1 last Saturday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: Before this series, the Eagles secured an overtime win 3-2 over the No. 10 Providence Friars on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met prior to this weekend was a series in the 2023-24 regular season from Dec. 1-2, 2023. The series was split as Northeastern won the opening game 5-3 and Boston College won the finale 3-1.