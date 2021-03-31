Matt Boldy Signs Deal With Minnesota Wild

Hobey Baker Award finalist Matt Boldy has decided to forego his final years of eligibility and sign with the Minnesota Wild. He was drafted by the Wild with the 13th overall draft pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. According to a release by the team, he will report to Iowa in the AHL.

In his two years in Chestnut Hill, Boldy recorded 56 points, including 19 goals. He led the Eagles in points (23) and assists (15) during the 2020-21 season, and was tied for the team lead with 8 goals. He scored the lone goal in Sunday's game against St. Cloud State. Boldy also was a member of the World Junior Team that won gold this past winter. He scored five goals during the tournament.

Matt Boldy is the third Eagle to decide to head to the NHL in 2021. Forward Logan Hutsko left the team earlier in the year to start his career with the Florida Panthers organization, while earlier today fellow lineman Mike Hardman announced that he had signed with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics