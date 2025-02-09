No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey Looking For First Beanpot Championship Since 2016
After an impressive 8-2 victory over Northeastern in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals, the Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team is looking to win its first title since 2016 as it takes on the Boston University Terriers in the championship on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.
The No. 1 Eagles (21-4-1) will be playing in the title game for the first time since 2019 where they lost to Northeastern 4-2.
The Terriers also had a dominant semifinals win to advance to the championship with a 7-1 victory over Harvard.
The cross-town rivals are familiar opponents in the event. They most recently faced off against each other in the 2024 semifinals where Boston University defeated Boston College 4-3. The Eagles went on to win the consolation game over Harvard to take third place while the Terriers lost to Northeastern in the championship game 4-3 in overtime.
To find the last time these two teams played in the championship, you would have to go back a little farther. The last time the Eagles and Terriers met in the title game was in 2016. Boston College won 1-0 in overtime with a goal by forward Alex Tuch.
In the history of the Beanpot, Boston University has the most championships with 31, followed by Boston College with 20, Harvard with 11, and Northeastern with nine.
In the season, the Eagles are a perfect 2-0 against the Terriers after sweeping them in January 6-2 and 2-0.
Harvard and Northeastern will square off at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be on NESN and ESPN+.