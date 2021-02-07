Duplessis Bests Knight, No. 15 Boston University Downs No. 1 Boston College 3-1

Boston University scored the final three goals of the game and Vinny Duplessis made 40 saves in his collegiate debut, as BU handed BC its third loss of the season.

After scraping by on a last-second Drew Helleson goal Friday night, BC was unable to muster much on Saturday, despite getting the better of the chances. Eamon Powell jammed home a puck 10 minutes into the game, but it proved to be BC’s only goal of the game.

A few minutes later, Alex Vlasic ripped a wide-open shot home on the power play. In the second, Knight was beat on a two-on-one opportunity. BC reclaimed the momentum in the final minutes of the second frame, turning up the physicality.

Unfortunately, the Terriers quelled the BC push with a quick goal in the first minute of the third to extend the lead. BC put 13 shots on goal in the third, but Duplessis turned them all aside. All told, BC attempted 79 shots and put 41 on target. Alex Newhook led the way with nine, including one opportunity which he was unable to backhand by Duplessis.

As mentioned, the physicality that comes with rivalry games was on full display. Both teams took major penalties, including Marshall Warren who received a game misconduct for a hit to the head.

The loss drops BC to 11-3-1. The last time Spencer Knight was on the losing end of a Hockey East decision was February 7, 2020, exactly 365 days before Saturday night’s loss at Walter Brown Arena.

With Minnesota and St. Cloud both losing this weekend, North Dakota figures to be the only team with a chance to potentially dethrone the Eagles as No. 1 in the nation. It’s unlikely, however, as BC went 2-1 against quality opponents this week, while NoDak was off.

BC’s next opponent will be announced midweek. The only team not currently on pause that the Eagles have yet to face is UMass Lowell. Northeastern could be an option as well, considering BC and NU have not had a weekend series yet.

