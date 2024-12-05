No. 3 Boston College Men’s Hockey Secures Overtime Win Over UConn
The No. 3 Boston College Eagles (11-3, 5-2 HE) men’s hockey team defeated the UConn Huskies (7-7-1, 4-6-1 HE) 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night.
The Eagles grabbed the early one-score advantage at the 5:48 mark of the opening frame with a goal by forward Teddy Stiga, assisted by forward Gabe Perreault and defenseman Drew Fortescue.
Boston College maintained the lead throughout the remainder of the first period and into the second, however the Huskies tied up the contest at the 7:40 mark of the second with a goal by forward Ryan Tattle with help from forward Hudson Schandor.
The Eagles spent the last four minutes of the second and the rest of the game without Fortescue as he was ejected after being called for a five-minute major interference penalty and a game misconduct. The penalty was originally called as a minor but was reviewed and overturned.
The third period was a battle. The two teams combined for 32 shots and 21 shots on goal, however neither side could squeak in a score and the contest went into overtime.
Eagles forward James Hagens gave Boston College the victory with an unassisted goal at the 1:34 mark of overtime.
Boston College’s power play woes continued to be a problem. As a whole, the team went 0-of-5 on power plays attempts. However, it did still remain dominant in penalty kills, recording three.
Next up, Boston College will travel to No. 14 UMass Lowell to start a two-game series on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+.