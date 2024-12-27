Three Boston College Men’s Hockey Forwards Lead Team USA to Win Over Germany in Opening Round of World Juniors
The U.S. National Junior Team opened its run the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with a dominant 10-4 win over Germany.
The impressive performance was led by three Boston College men’s hockey forwards, Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, and James Hagens.
Hagens and Perreault started the scoring off for Team USA. Hagens put the team on the board first at the 8:07 mark of the first period, followed by a score by Perreault at the 11:56 mark. Leonard recorded assists on both goals, while Hagens was also credited an assist on the second score.
In the middle frame, the pair each added an additional goal to the scoreboard, Hagens at the 14:01 mark and Perreault at the 19:39 mark. Both players tallied assists on the other’s goal.
In total, Leonard tallied two assists for two points, Hagens tallied two goals and two assists for four points, and Perreault tallied one goal and two assists for three points.
Perreault’s performance earned him the Player of the Game award.
Providence forward Trevor Connelly, Boston University forwards Brandon Svoboda and Cole Eiserman, Erie Otters (OHL) forward Carey Terrance, and Minnesota forward Brodie Ziemer (two).
Next up, Team USA takes on Latvia on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air on the NHL Network.
