Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 10
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team won its sole game last week, a 3-2 victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Dec. 9 to end the first semester.
The Eagles saw scores from forwards Will Vote, Ryan Leonard, and James Hagens in the contest.
The win did not impact the polls much as Boston College remained No. 2 in this week’s USCHO rankings with 15 first-place votes and 948 points, however the team did gain ground on Michigan State, who remained atop the rankings with 31 first-place votes and 977 points.
Minnesota came in at No. 3 with three first-place votes and 906 points, Maine at No. 4 with one first-place vote and 837 points, and Denver capped off the top five with 805 points.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 11 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Michigan State (31)- 977, 13-2-1
- Boston College (15)- 948, 12-3-1
- Minnesota (3)- 906, 15-3-2
- Maine (1)- 12-2-2, 837
- Denver- 805- 14-4
- Western Michigan- 753, 10-3-1
- Providence- 706, 12-3-2
- Colorado College- 560, 10-5-1
- Michigan- 512, 11-6-1
- UMass Lowell- 483, 10-4-2
- Minnesota State- 469, 14-4-2
- St. Cloud State- 465, 10-7
- Boston University- 413, 9-6-1
- Ohio State- 364, 13-4-1
- North Dakota- 313, 11-7-1
- Cornell- 255, 5-3-3
- Dartmouth- 185, 6-3-2
- Quinnipiac- 159, 8-6-1
- Arizona State- 147, 8-7-1
- Clarkson- 107, 11-5-2
Others receiving votes: New Hampshire 54, Massachusetts 23, Michigan Tech 14, Wisconsin 13, Bentley 11, Connecticut 10, LIU 4, Princeton 3, Bemidji State 2, Augustana 1, Holy Cross 1
