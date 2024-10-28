Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 3
The Boston College men’s hockey team earned a victory this past weekend 4-2 over the Western Michigan Broncos.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 3-1 on the season after splitting its season opening road series with the Michigan State Spartans (W 3-0, L 4-3) from Oct. 11-12 and defeating the AIC Yellow Jackets 5-0 on Oct. 18.
The Eagles remained No. 2 in this week’s USCHO’s Poll with 939 total points. Denver sits atop the rankings with 48 first-place votes and 998 total points. Michigan State moved up to No. 3 with 851 points, followed by Minnesota at No. 4 with one first-place vote and 840 points, and Boston University rounded out the top five with 826.
The only other team to receive a first-place vote this week is Cornell, who ranks No. 9 with 579 points and starts its season on Friday night.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 4 Poll:
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, total points, record)
- Denver (48)- 988, 6-0
- Boston College- 939, 3-1
- Michigan State- 851, 5-1
- Minnesota (1)- 840, 5-1
- Boston University- 826, 4-1
- North Dakota- 722, 3-2
- Maine- 716, 4-0-1
- Colorado College- 596, 4-0
- Cornell (1)- 579, 0-0
- St. Cloud State- 520, 6-1
- Michigan- 497, 3-2-1
- Providence- 431, 3-1-1
- Western Michigan- 363, 3-1
- Quinnipiac- 361, 2-3
- Ohio State- 298, 5-0-1
- Minnesota State- 267, 5-3
- UMass- 141, 3-3-1
- Penn State- 117, 4-1
- Notre Dame- 91, 4-2
- UMass-Lowell- 85, 4-1
Others receiving votes: Union 59, Omaha 34, Clarkson 31, Augustana 28, Harvard 22, New Hampshire 20, Wisconsin 18, Connecticut 14, Arizona State 10, Minnesota Duluth 8, Dartmouth 5, RIT 4, Brown 3, Michigan Tech 2, Bemidji State 1, Holy Cross 1, Northeastern 1, Sacred Heart 1