Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 4
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team remained at No. 2 in this week’s USCHO poll after sweeping St. Cloud State over the weekend.
Denver stayed atop the rankings with a majority of the first-place votes (48) and 998 points. Minnesota ranked No. 3 with one first-place vote and 864 points, followed by Michigan State at No. 4 with 852, and Maine capped off the top five with 785.
The only other program to receive a first-place vote was Cornell, who ranked No. 6.
With the Maine Black Bears moving up, the Eagles series against them this weekend will be a top five matchup, Boston College’s second of the season.
Below are the entire rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 5 Poll:
(ranking, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Denver (48)- 998, 8-0
- Boston College- 940, 5-1
- Minnesota (1)- 864, 7-1
- Michigan State- 852, 5-1
- Maine- 785, 6-0-1
- Cornell (1)- 753, 2-0
- Michigan- 666, 5-2-1
- Colorado College- 649, 6-0
- Boston University- 568, 4-3
- North Dakota- 520, 3-4
- Providence- 511, 5-1-1
- St. Cloud State- 405, 6-3
- Ohio State- 399, 7-0-1
- Western Michigan- 398, 3-1
- Quinnipiac- 308, 3-3
- Minnesota State- 183, 6-4
- UMass-Lowell- 169, 5-1
- UMass- 148, 4-3-1
- Penn State- 87, 4-3
- Notre Dame- 86, 5-3
Others receiving votes: Union 75, Dartmouth 24, Niagara 23, Harvard 16, Omaha 14, Arizona State 9, Clarkson 9, Augustana 8, Connecticut 8, Bemidji State 6, Wisconsin 6, Michigan Tech 4, New Hampshire 4, Northeastern 3, Bowling Green 1, Brown 1
