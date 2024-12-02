Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 8
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team won its sole game played last week, a 5-3 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green on Friday night.
With the win, the Eagles moved up one spot in this week’s USCHO rankings to No. 3 with two first-place votes and 887 points.
Michigan State remained atop the rankings with 43 first-place votes and 989 points, followed by Denver at No. 2 with four first-place votes and 934 points. After Boston College, Minnesota is at No. 4 with one first-place vote and 834 points, and Maine capped off the top five with 831 points.
As for the conference, five Hockey East teams are currently sitting in the rankings. Joining Boston College and Maine is Providence at No. 10 with 547 points, Boston University at No. 11 with 460 points, and UMass Lowell at No. 14 with 339 points.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 9 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Michigan State (43)- 989, 11-1
- Denver (4)- 934, 12-2
- Boston College (2)- 887, 10-3
- Minnesota (1)- 834, 13-2-1
- Maine- 831, 10-2-2
- Michigan- 721, 10-3-1
- Western Michigan- 701, 9-2-1
- Colorado College- 617, 9-2-1
- St. Cloud State- 556, 9-4
- Providence- 547, 10-3-2
- Boston University- 460, 8-5-1
- Cornell- 443, 4-2-3
- Dartmouth- 384, 6-1-1
- UMass Lowell- 339, 10-3-1
- Minnesota State- 290, 10-4-2
- North Dakota- 214, 7-7-1
- Ohio State- 192, 9-4-1
- Quinnipiac- 140, 6-6-1
- Arizona State- 113, 6-7-1
- Clarkson- 76, 9-5-2
Others receiving votes: Union 71, Bemidji State 33, Massachusetts 26, New Hampshire 16, Bentley 15, Harvard 13, Penn State 13, Northeastern 12, Connecticut 10, Michigan Tech 10, Notre Dame 7, LIU 3, Colgate 2, Princeton 1