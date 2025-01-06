Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 12
After nearly a month off, the Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team is getting ready to take the ice again with a home-and-home series against Merrimack starting on Friday.
Although the Eagles have not played since Dec. 9, their place in the poll has not been impacted.
This week, Boston College remains at No. 2 with six first-place votes and 945 points.
Michigan State stays atop the rankings with 43 first-place votes and 993 points, followed by the Eagles at No. 2, Minnesota at No. 3 with one first-place vote and 889 points, Western Michigan at No. 4 with 806 points, and Providence caps off the top five with 793 points.
One team entered the USCHO rankings this week, New Hampshire. The team is sitting at No. 17 with 178 points after being unranked the week prior.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 13 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Michigan State (43)- 993, 17-2-1
- Boston College (6)- 945, 12-3-1
- Minnesota (1)- 889, 17-3-2
- Western Michigan- 806, 13-4-1
- Providence- 793, 14-3-2
- Denver- 769, 15-5
- Maine- 724, 13-4-2
- UMass Lowell- 589, 12-4-2
- Michigan- 544, 12-7-1
- St. Cloud State- 510, 11-7
- Ohio State- 463, 14-5-1
- Minnesota State- 433, 14-4-2
- Colorado College- 349, 10-7-1
- North Dakota- 326, 11-7-1
- Boston University- 311, 9-7-1
- Arizona State- 269, 10-7-1
- New Hampshire- 178, 10-4-3
- Cornell- 166, 6-4-3
- Clarkson- 95, 11-5-2
- Quinnipiac- 77, 10-7-1
Others receiving votes: Augustana 69, Dartmouth 58, Connecticut 37, Massachusetts 24, Wisconsin 17, Bentley 13, Michigan Tech 12, Harvard 6, Niagara 6, Sacred Heart 4, Bowling Green 3, Bemidji State 1, LIU 1, Northeastern 1, Princeton 1
