Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 14
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team went undefeated in last week’s slate of games.
The Eagles defeated Harvard 3-1 on Tuesday and recorded a series sweep over Providence over the weekend 3-0 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.
With the success, Boston College moved up to the top spot in the latest USCHO poll for the first time this season with 36 first-place votes and 980 total points.
Michigan State fell one spot to No. 2 with 13 first-place votes and 956 points, followed by Western Michigan at No. 3 with 878 points, Minnesota at No. 4 with one first-place vote and 865 points, and Denver rounded out the top five with 787 points.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 15 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (36)- 980, 16-4-1
- Michigan State (13)- 956, 19-3-2
- Western Michigan- 878, 15-4-1
- Minnesota (1)- 865, 19-5-2
- Denver- 787, 17-5
- Maine- 695, 15-5-3
- Providence- 686, 15-5-2
- Boston University- 605, 13-7-1
- Ohio State- 601, 15-6-1
- Michigan- 564, 14-9-1
- Arizona State- 490, 13-8-1
- UMass Lowell- 400, 12-7-2
- UConn- 389, 12-8-2
- Minnesota State- 360, 16-6-2
- Quinnipiac- 334, 14-7-2
- North Dakota- 219, 12-10-1
- St. Cloud State- 137, 11-11
- New Hampshire- 97, 10-8-3
- Colorado College- 89, 11-10-1
- Clarkson- 73, 13-7-2
Others receiving votes: Augustana 61, Wisconsin 55, Cornell 41, Massachusetts 36, Sacred Heart 30, Dartmouth 27, Northeastern 17, Michigan Tech 13, Omaha 7, Bentley 3, Bowling Green 2, Colgate 1, Holy Cross 1, Penn State 1
