Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks in Latest USCHO Poll

How has the Eagles ranking changed during their first semester break?

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men's Hockey

The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team is currently in the middle of its first semester break. 

The Eagles return to the ice on Friday, Jan. 10 to start a home-and-home series with the Merrimack Warriors. 

Although Boston College is not playing, the team still remains No. 2 in the latest USCHO rankings with 943 points and eight first-place votes. 

Michigan State stays atop the rankings with 990 points and 41 first-place votes, followed by the Eagles, Minnesota at No. 3 with 908 points, Western Michigan at No. 4 with 799 points, and Providence caps off the top five with 771 points. 

The only other team to receive a first-place vote was Denver, who had one and is ranked No. 6. 

Below are the full rankings for the week. 

2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 12 Poll: 

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Michigan State (41)- 990, 14-2-1
  2. Boston College (8)- 943, 12-3-1
  3. Minnesota- 908, 15-3-2
  4. Western Michigan- 799, 11-3-1
  5. Providence- 771, 14-3-2
  6. Denver (1)- 768, 14-4
  7. Maine- 725, 12-3-2
  8. Colorado College- 591, 10-5-1
  9. Michigan- 559, 11-6-1
  10. UMass Lowell- 512, 10-4-2
  11. St. Cloud State- 479, 11-7
  12. Minnesota State- 440, 14-4-2
  13. Ohio State- 390, 13-4-1
  14. North Dakota- 315, 11-7-1
  15. Boston University- 290, 9-7-1
  16. Cornell- 250, 5-3-3
  17. Dartmouth- 176, 7-4-2
  18. Quinnipiac- 166, 9-6-1
  19. Arizona State- 131, 8-7-1
  20. Clarkson- 97, 11-5-2

Others receiving votes: New Hampshire 94, Bentley 33, Wisconsin 28, Massachusetts 18, Michigan Tech 14, Connecticut 8, Sacred Heart 2, Augustana 1, Bemidji State 1, Princeton 1

