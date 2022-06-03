Skip to main content

Charlotte North Ends Stellar BC Career as Repeat Tewaaraton Award Winner

Eagles attacker completes historic career with Eagles

Boston College attacker Charlotte North was named the Tewaaraton Award winner for the second straight year on Thursday evening. The award is given to the nation's best women and men's lacrosse player. 

North is the second Eagle to win the award since 2018, Sam Apuzzo being the other. She is the first player to win the award in consecutive years since Taylor Cummings completed the feat in 2014-16.

The Dallas, Texas native who transferred to BC from Duke, put forth another stellar season, leading the team with 92 goals, a personal-best 115 points, and 139 draw controls. She was third in the country in goals, fourth in draw controls, and fifth in points. She also posted 16 hat tricks, including eight games with at least five scores. North was one of two players in the country with at least 90 goals and 100 draw controls this season, while also becoming the NCAA all time leader in goals with 358. 

North's career ended last week with a close loss to undefeated UNC in the national championship game. But she leaves Boston College with one of the most impressive track records of any athlete in the school's history. Winning what is basically the Lacrosse "Heisman" twice, and breaking multiple NCAA records puts her in an elite echelon of athletes for BC athletics. 

