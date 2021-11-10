Morning Bulletin: Earl Grant Era Starts With a Bang

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Win Opener

Taylor Soule scored her 1000th career point in the first quarter, scoring a game high 19 points in a convincing 86-60 win over Harvard. Marnelle Garraud dropped 13 points, and Cameron Schwartz had ten points in the win. BC dominated in the paint, outscoring the Crimson 48-16. Boston College returns to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Conte Forum to face Holy Cross.

Locked on Boston College: Grant Starts Season Off With Strong Win Over Dartmouth

Boston College men's basketball tipped off their first game of the season, and were impressive in a 73-57 victory. DeMarr Langford, Quinten Post and the defense led the way for the Eagles, who controlled this matchup from beginning to end. On today's show we talk all about the win, and what tone it sets for Earl Grant's tenure at Boston College. We also talk about Jeff Hafley's press conference along with the news and notes that came from it.

