Morning Bulletin: BC Makes Surprising But Excellent Hire For WR Coach

A look at Boston College news and notes from around the internet

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Jay McGillis Spring Game Details Set

FMJ-I9wXMAU44YF

via BCEagles.com

Boston College football will hold their annual Jay McGillis Spring Game on April 9th at 11am. The game will be televised on the ACC Network. The game of course will be open to the public. Details on rosters and format will come shortly before the actual game.

BC Changes COVID-19 Policies

GassonHall

Big changes on campus for BC students and staff

Boston College announced on Tuesday that they will no longer be doing PCR tests on non-symptomatic faculty students and staff. BC will continue testing undergraduate students with COVID-19 symptoms at University Health Services and isolate those who test positive on the Pine Manor campus.

Locked on Boston College: Eagles has new WR Coach Darrell Wyatt, Jaeden Zackery Has Career Game as BC Crushes FSU

Boston College basketball took care of an undermanned FSU team, winning 71-55. It was a complete game effort, and we talk about all the things the Eagles did right. In addition, BC reportedly hired their new wide receiver coach Darrell Wyatt from UCF, we look at a coach that no one expected. Finally, BC adds a new NIL deal that might seem minor but is a solid building block for the program.

Listen below!

JeffHafley
