Morning Bulletin: BC & FSU Preview Show

Hockey Crushes Maine 6-2

Boston College men's hockey routed Maine on Thursday 6-2, led by a hat trick by Jack McBain. Brandon Kruse had three assists as well in the well.The Eagles improved to 7-5-1 overall and 5-3-0 in Hockey East play, while the Black Bears fell to 1-9-1 (1-6-0 HEA). The teams close the series on Friday night at 7 p.m. on NESNplus from Conte Forum.

Don Brown to UMass?

Pete Thamel said on Thursday evening that former Boston College defensive coordinator could be the favorite to become the new head coach of the Minutemen. Brown, who was with BC from 2013-2015, is a former UMass head coach.

Locked on Boston College: FSU Preview Episode

On today's big preview and prediction show talks about Saturday's game between the Florida State Seminoles and Boston College Eagles. Jeff Hafley's squad has won two in a row, withe return of Phil Jurkovec, can they make it three? How will the Eagles stop Jermaine Johnson? We are joined by Eric Hoffses who talks about the challenges that the Noles bring, and where BC should be able to attack. All of this and more on today's show!

