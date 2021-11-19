Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: BC & FSU Preview Show

    A look at the news around Boston College from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Hockey Crushes Maine 6-2

    Boston College men's hockey routed Maine on Thursday 6-2, led by a hat trick by Jack McBain. Brandon Kruse had three assists as well in the well.The Eagles improved to 7-5-1 overall and 5-3-0 in Hockey East play, while the Black Bears fell to 1-9-1 (1-6-0 HEA). The teams close the series on Friday night at 7 p.m. on NESNplus from Conte Forum.

    Don Brown to UMass?

    Pete Thamel said on Thursday evening that former Boston College defensive coordinator could be the favorite to become the new head coach of the Minutemen. Brown, who was with BC from 2013-2015, is a former UMass head coach. 

    Locked on Boston College: FSU Preview Episode

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    On today's big preview and prediction show talks about Saturday's game between the Florida State Seminoles and Boston College Eagles. Jeff Hafley's squad has won two in a row, withe return of Phil Jurkovec, can they make it three? How will the Eagles stop Jermaine Johnson? We are joined by Eric Hoffses who talks about the challenges that the Noles bring, and where BC should be able to attack. All of this and more on today's show!

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC


    USATSI_17157766_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC & FSU Preview Show

    1 minute ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17183045_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College's Offense Wilts Against URI, Eagles Lose 57-49

    20 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17183027_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC Falls Flat To URI

    23 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16939792_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Updates

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_8270460_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. URI Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    aleclindstrom
    Football

    2021 Bowl Projections: Week 11

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_10695947_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. URI: Preview & Prediction

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    BCMizzou_Gallery-61508a020fcced3942fe5edf_Sep_26_2021_14_58_31
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: URI Preview & Bowl Projections

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    JoshDeberry
    Football

    BC Injury Report and Updates for Florida State Game

    Nov 16, 2021
    Comment