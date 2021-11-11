Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: How Dangerous is Georgia Tech?

    A look at BC sports from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    PFF Grades Out BC's Offensive Line

    There has been a lot of mixed reactions to Boston College's offensive line play this season. But according to Pro Football Focus, the Eagles have the second best offensive line in the country. 

    Improvements on Defense

    The improvement that Jeff Hafley and his staff has made on the defense has been impressive.

    Locked on Boston College: Georgia Tech Preview

    This weekend the Boston College Eagles will get the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the second time in two years. Last year it was in Chestnut Hill, this year they head to Atlanta for a rematch of the 2020 battle. Geoff Collins squad has struggled this year, at 3-6 they are on the wrong side looking in at bowl eligibility and BC can not only eliminate GT from bowl contention but become bowl eligible themselves with a win. We look at GT, their struggling defense, and explosive offense on today's show!

