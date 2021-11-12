Morning Bulletin: BC vs. GT Podcast Preview

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Announces recruiting Class

Joanna McNamee and the BC women's basketball announced the addition of four recruits to the Class of '22. Ally Carman a 6-5 center, and Top 100 recruit is the highest rated recruit that also includes local commits Kayla Lezama and Taina Mair, and Washington DC first teamer Ava McGee. You can read all about the class here.

Locked on Boston College - GT/BC Preview

Boston College has their quarterback, Phil Jurkovec back, and because of it the feel heading into this weekend has completely changed. Their opponent this week are the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets a team that has struggled under Geoff Collins this year. We are joined by Eric Hoffses to break down the game, the betting picks of the week and talk a little about the first BC basketball game under Earl Grant! Listen below.

