Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Basketball is Back!

    A look at BC sports from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    The Improvement on Defense

    We talked about it on the site yesterday, but Jason Baum's tweet about the BC defense really encapsulates the improvement of the defense.

    BC Commit RJ Maryland Goes Off

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Two touchdowns for the BC wide receiver in Southlake's win over the weekend. You can watch below.

    Locked on Boston College

    It's a big night for BC Athletics, as new head coach Earl Grant prepares to get his Boston College men's basketball team for their opener against Dartmouth. Expectations around the program aren't particularly high, especially given that they lost most of their scorers from 2020-21. What should BC fans look for in terms of success this season? We discuss. In addition, it's still football season, so we discuss the past weekend's slate of games with Mitch Wolfe. Hear about the ACC's matchups, Addazio's blunders with CSU, and UMass moving on from Walt Bell.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_15585012_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Basketball is Back!

    just now
    Comment
    USATSI_17012610_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College By The Numbers After the Virginia Tech Game

    18 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15200027_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Boston College and Florida State Kickoff And TV Announced

    19 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16767009
    Football

    Boston College Opens As Slight Favorites Over Georgia Tech

    21 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17101356_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Recapping an Exciting Friday Night Victory

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17101102_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College 17 Virginia Tech 3: Grading the Eagles

    Nov 7, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17101057_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Three Stars: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

    Nov 6, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17100981_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Virginia Tech Press Conference.

    Nov 6, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17101092_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College 17 Virginia Tech 3: Observations of Defense

    Nov 6, 2021
    Comment