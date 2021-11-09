Morning Bulletin: Basketball is Back!

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

The Improvement on Defense

We talked about it on the site yesterday, but Jason Baum's tweet about the BC defense really encapsulates the improvement of the defense.

BC Commit RJ Maryland Goes Off

Two touchdowns for the BC wide receiver in Southlake's win over the weekend. You can watch below.

Locked on Boston College

It's a big night for BC Athletics, as new head coach Earl Grant prepares to get his Boston College men's basketball team for their opener against Dartmouth. Expectations around the program aren't particularly high, especially given that they lost most of their scorers from 2020-21. What should BC fans look for in terms of success this season? We discuss. In addition, it's still football season, so we discuss the past weekend's slate of games with Mitch Wolfe. Hear about the ACC's matchups, Addazio's blunders with CSU, and UMass moving on from Walt Bell.

