    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: URI Preview & Bowl Projections

    A look at some of the big stories around BC athletics
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Hayes Heroics In First Home Game

    Kevin Hayes scored a goal in his first home game since the passing of his brother Jimmy this summer. On top of that, former BC forward Cam Atkinson scored the game winner for the Philadelphia Flyers

    Locked on Boston College: URI Preview & Bowl Projections

    With Boston College now with six wins, they are bowl eligible. But the last three games could be a big factor in deciding where they end up. On today's show we look at some of those locations, and look at our pick, and what the best case and worst case scenario could be. Also we are joined by Dave Ascoli, of Fansided, who stops by talk about the Rhode Island Rams, BC basketball's opponent on Wednesday. Learn about the nation's top shot blocking team, and where the Eagles match up well. All of this and more on today's show!

