Morning Bulletin: What Does Future Hold For Jurkovec?

Checking in on BC transfers around the country

Took a look at how some of BC's transfers from men's basketball are doing in their new homes. It looks like CJ Felder, Wynston Tabbs, and Jay Heath have not found much of a role with their new teams. All three logged a DNP in their last games. Rich Kelly is playing a bigger role with UMass, scoring seventeen points in the Minutemen's win over Penn State

Locked on Boston College: Jurkovec's Next Move

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec was handed a bunch of awards on Monday due to his performance against Georgia Tech. It was a great game, but could that mean that NFL scouts are going to be paying more attention to him and could this lead to '21 being his final season in Chestnut Hill? We are also joined by Mitchell Wolfe to talk about the other games around the country, including a big slate of ACC games, Texas falling, and of course more Steve Addazio press conference fun. All of this and more on today's show!

