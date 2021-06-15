Sports Illustrated home
Locked on Boston College: End of the Year Awards

Our regular podcast is talking end of the year awards
On today's episode of Locked on Boston College, we look at the end of the academic school year. Specifically we look at the players who stood out for the Eagles over the past twelve months. 

To commemorate the end of the year, we gave out a handful of awards for performances that stood out. Of course there is a healthy dose of women's lacrosse praise, as there should be, but what other teams had coaches and player's that caught our attention?

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

