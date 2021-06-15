Locked on Boston College: End of the Year Awards

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College, we look at the end of the academic school year. Specifically we look at the players who stood out for the Eagles over the past twelve months.

To commemorate the end of the year, we gave out a handful of awards for performances that stood out. Of course there is a healthy dose of women's lacrosse praise, as there should be, but what other teams had coaches and player's that caught our attention?

