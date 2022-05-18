Morning Bulletin: Ranking Hafley

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Baseball Hammered By Maine

Boston College baseball fell to 19-31 on the season after an 18-7 drubbing at the hands of the Maine Black Bears. The Eagles used 11 pitchers, including starter Max Gieg, who allowed four runs in the first inning including a three run home run to Scout Knotts. The Eagles wrap up their season this weekend against the Clemson Tigers in South Carolina.

Syracuse AD Discusses Permanent Opponents

Earlier this week, Syracuse AD John Wildhack talked about the potential new 3-5-5 schedule (three permanent opponents, five one year, then five the next). Syracuse.com transcribed an interesting quote, “For us Pitt and BC make a tremendous amount of sense,” Wildhack said. “We’ve played them frequently. They are geographic rivals. The Orange have universally been rumored to be one of BC's permanent opponents.

Locked on Boston College: Ranking Hafley

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley enters his third year with the Eagles, and a 12-11 record. CBS Sports ranks the head coach amongst other NCAA coaches. Is it too high or too low? We look at his resume, and what he needs to do avoid the hot seat, and what a big year could mean not only to the program but Hafley's future.