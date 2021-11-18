Morning Bulletin: BC Falls Flat To URI

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Loses to BU

The Eagles suffered their first loss on Wednesday evening, losing to the BU Terriers 69-65. Taylor Soule played well scoring 25 points, while Marnelle Garraud dropped 9 points of her own. Makayla Dickens hit a big three pointer in the remaining seconds, but BU hit their free throws to put the game out of reach. BC will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they head to Providence to play the Friars.

Boston College's Offense is Non-Existent Against URI

Boston College lost to URI for a multitude of reasons, but shooting 25% from the floor might be the biggest one. We look at the Eagles loss, and talk about the concerns and worries coming out of it. We also talk about the newest additions to the team, how are they looking so far, and who has the biggest ceiling? Finally, we talk about the upcoming game against FSU, what are some concerns?

