    • November 3, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: Previewing the Virginia Tech Hokies

    A look at BC news from around Chestnut Hill
    Jack McBain Receives Honor

    Jack McBain was named Hockey East Player of the Month for his performance in October. The senior assistant captain leads Hockey East and ranks eighth nationally with 14 points on five goals and nine assists through eight games. He ranks second in the league with 29 shots on goa

    l and is tied for the most power play goals (3).

    Locked on Boston College: Virginia Tech Preview

    Boston College and Virginia Tech face off in the Red Bandana Game on Friday night, in what has turned into a must win game for the Eagles. On today's show we look at Jeff Hafley's comments and how they frame the quarterback situation and give updates on the injury report. In addition we talk to Candace Cooper of Locked on ACC about the upcoming game, as she gives us an insider's look into the Hokies.

