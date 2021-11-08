Morning Bulletin: Recapping an Exciting Friday Night Victory

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Boston College took care of business on Friday, riding an early goal from rookie Mike Posma to earn a 4-1 victory over the Warriors in Lawler Rink. On Saturday however, Merrimack got their revenge, with Filip Forsmark hitting a one timer with four minutes left to earn the split with the Eagles. Boston College is struggling early in the season with a record of 5-4-1 (3-2-0 HEA), and will head to the road for two tough matchups this weekend. Boston College travels to UConn next Friday at 7 p.m. and UMass Lowell next Saturday at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Boston College snapped their four game losing streak with a big win over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Red Bandana game. The biggest story surrounding this game was the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who many thought wouldn't return this year. After lots of rumors and speculation throughout the day he returned, and helped Boston College's offense find it's mojo that it seemingly had lost. We talk all about this game with Mitchell Wolfe, including the resurgence of the offensive line, and a stout game from the defense.

