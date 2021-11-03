Boston College Latest to Offer '22 DB Gavin Gibson

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College continues to be in contact with '22 recruits, this week offering '22 DB Gavin Gibson from William Amos Hough HS in Hickory (NC). The 5-11 safety decommitted from Navy back in September. BC Bulletin spoke to Gibson about his offer and where he stands with the Eagles.

Like many defensive backs, it was assistant head coach/defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim who connected with him and made the offer. "He seems like a great coach with a lot of knowledge about the game," said Gibson. "He liked my ability to cover guys and also being able to come down and play the run."

There are multiple schools vying for Gibson including UVA, Maryland and Tulane. He recently visited Maryland this week and has a crystal ball prediction pointing to the Terps on 247sports.com. But a visit to Boston College could possibly throw a wrench in that decision. When asked if he was going to make a trip to Chestnut Hill he said "Yessir for sure! Definitely want to plan a trip." He plans to make his decision on Thanksgiving.

The Eagles have 22 commitments, and have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Broome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.

