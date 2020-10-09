Boston College Field Hockey Games Postponed Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

The Boston College field hockey team postponed their next five games due to a single positive COVID-19 test result, the school announced today. In addition to the positive test, after extensive contact tracing they are quarantining nine players for the next 14 days.

Because the roster is to small to compete the following games have been postponed: Syracuse (Oct. 10-11), at Duke (Oct. 16) and home versus Virginia (Oct. 18) and North Carolina (Oct. 25).

This is the second sport at Boston College to have games postponed due to positive COVID-19 testing. Earlier this fall, the swimming and diving program had their practices suspended after a cluster of athletes tested positive for the virus. The football program has received the most attention, as they have had over 4,000 tests since June, with only one positive test.

As part of their press release BC also had the following statement: "Boston College has experienced a steady decrease in positive cases since a spike that occurred during the week of September 7-13. Last week, BC had a total of 13 positive cases out of 7,040 tests for a weekly positivity rate of 0.18 percent, well below the state average of 1.1 percent. Since testing began in August, BC has conducted 45,651 tests, including 30,906 tests of undergraduates, for a total positivity rate of 0.40 percent."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Video courtesy of BCEagles.com