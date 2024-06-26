Can Boston College Go Bowling in 2024 Under Bill O'Brien?
It's the inaugural episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on BCCentral" and we're joined by our lead reporter Kim Rankin to predict the 2024 football season. Can Bill O'Brien get his tenure started strongly and lead the Eagles back to a bowl game?
Boston College starts its season off with a brutal matchup on the road at Florida State in the first of three non-Saturday matchups this season. While the Seminoles will be heavily favored in that matchup an early loss won't derail the season as the Eagles have a few opportunities to bounce back.
Despite road trips to Florida State and Missouri, the first six games present plenty of chances to get early wins under O'Brien's belt. The Eagles' season likely hinges on a two-game stretch in between two BYE weeks as Boston College plays at Virginia Tech on a Thursday night and Lousiville back at home on the following Friday.
Rankin gives her thoughts on this year's double BYE week and the ACC's decision to make Friday night a part of its season schedule.
After determining the wins and losses for the 12-game season the conversation twists into a bowl discussion as the expectations put the Eagles right in line for a mid-tier bowl for the second straight season.
The show can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.