2025 Boston College Commit Reopens Recruitment
2025 defensive lineman Josiah Victor announced via social media that he has decommitted from Boston College and is reopening his recruitment.
The 6-foot-2, 297 lb. defender had been committed to the Eagles since July.
In his post, Victor wrote, "Dear Boston College Football Coaching Staff, I want to thank you for the opportunity to be part of the Boston College program," he continued, "After careful consideration, I have decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment. This was not an easy choice, and I deeply appreciate everything Boston College has offered me. Thank you for your understanding."
Victor, in his original commitment to the Eagles over the summer, chose Boston College over the likes of Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia and more.
While this is certainly a hit to the 2025 recruiting class, Bill O'Brien and his staff still have commitments from over 25 prospects in the class as well as a top-50 ranking, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
The Eagles still hold commitments from two other defensive linemen in the class: Sterling Sanders from Blythewood, South Carolina and Micah Amedee from Westwood, Mass.
