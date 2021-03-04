Boston College Makes Top 6 For '22 DB Avery Powell

A defensive back out of New Jersey has BC in his top grouping

Boston College has made the Top Six for '22 defensive back Avery Powell out of St. Peter's Prep (NJ).

Powell made his announcement on Twitter, with Nebraska, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, and Penn State rounding out the list.

Boston College was one of the first schools to offer Powell, back in May of 2020. His connection to the program is through Joe Dailey, the wide receivers coach who is one of the primary recruiters for the New Jersey area.

The Class of '22 already has a handful of recruits who have already committed to Jeff Hafley and his staff. New Jersey quarterback Peter Delaportas currently headlines the group, but there are some other exciting names like wide receiver Joseph Griffin (Springfield, MA), Jamal Hood (Baltimore, MD), Jack Funke (Xaverian Brothers), and two tight ends in Matt Ragan (Lawrence Academy, MA), and Jeremiah Franklin (MD).

Currently Boston College has the second ranked '22 recruiting class in the ACC.

