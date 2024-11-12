Boston College Basketball Recruiting Tracker
The Boston College Eagles currently hold the 34th ranked recruiting class for 2025, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Head coach Earl Grant is in his fourth season with the Eagles and is looking to build on the first 20 win season in over ten years.
Class of 2025
Hard Commits (3)
Team Rankings - Through November 12, 2024
247Sports: No. 35
On3: No. 53
Rivals: No. 82
Commitments
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Committed 07/06/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Committed 08/01/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Committed 07/16/2024)
1. Jack Bailey - Blairstown, New Jersey
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 205 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 217 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 198 nationally, No. 20 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 48 position
2. Caleb Steger - Dallas, Texas
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 212 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 19 state
On3: No. 186 nationally, No 50. position, No. 12 state
Rivals: not rated
Akbar Waheed - Rockville, Maryland
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 170 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 164 nationally, No. 38 position, No. 5 state
On3: No. 134 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 5 state
Rivals: No. 146 nationally, No. 36 position
Class of 2026
Commitments
None (yet)
Important Basketball Recruiting Dates
- November 13, 2024: Basketball Early Signing Period Opens (Runs through November 20, 2024)
- April 16, 2025: Basketball Regular Signing Period Opens (Runs through May 21, 2025)