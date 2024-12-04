Boston College Football Inks Class of 2025 Wide Receiver Semaj Fleming
Three-star class of 2025 wide receiver Semaj Fleming has officially signed with the Boston College Eagles football program.
Fleming was the ninth commitment for the Eagles class and made the decision on June 9 during his weekend visit to Chestnut Hill. Prior to the official visit, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound offensive weapon also had a visit to Boston College on April 17. He originally was offered by the program on Jan. 18.
Fleming received multiple offers and chose the Eagles over programs like Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Georgia, and Missouri.
The senior is a product of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., and plays at the wide receiver and cornerback position. During his 2024 campaign, Flemsing shared his midseason stats. By October, he tallied 28 receptions for 552 yards, seven touchdowns, and 192 return yards.
During his junior campaign, he saw time in multiple offensive positions and tallied 15 receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushed for 306 yards and a touchdown.
In February, Fleming competed in Under Armour’s NEXT camp where he won the wide receiver MVP Award.
Currently, Fleming ranks No. 760 nationally, No. 110 in wide receivers, and No. 97 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Fleming is a part of a recruiting class that ranks No. 53 overall and No. 12 in the ACC with 194.06 points.
