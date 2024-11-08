Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker
Bill O'Brien and his staff currently have the 48th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Take a look at each of the commits in this year's class, as well as an early preview at 2026.
Class of 2025
Hard Commits (27)
Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024
247Sports: No. 48
On3: No. 56
Rivals: No. 41
Commitments
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Committed 04/15/2024)
- ATH Nolan James, 5-foot-11, 200 lbs. - Wayne, New Jersey (Committed (12/02/2023)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Committed 03/12/2024)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 06/23/2024)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/19/2024)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Committed 06/16/2024)
- DL Josiah Victor, 6-foot-2, 297 lbs. - Loganville, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2024)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Committed 10/28/2024)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 04/15/2024)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Committed 06/15/2024)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Committed 06/16/2024)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Committed 03/11/2024)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Committed 06/29/2024)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Committed 06/13/2024)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/18/2024)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 05/03/2024)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Committed 11/02/2024)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Committed 06/011/2024)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Committed 06/11/2024)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 07/12/2024)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Committed 08/23/2024)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Committed 11/07/2024)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Committed 06/24/2024)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/09/2024)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Committed 11/07/2024)
1. Bryce Lewis - Roswell, Georgia
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1015 nationally, No. 82 position, No. 103 state
On3: No. 949 nationally, No. 52 position, No. 109 state
Rivals: not rated
2. TJ Green - Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1176 nationally, No. 96 position, No. 38 state
On3: No. 1174 nationally, No. 102 position, No. 48 state
Rivals: not rated
3. Nolan James - Wayne, New Jersey
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 988 nationally, No. 76 position, No. 28 state
On3: No. 983 nationally, No. 53 position, No. 28 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 19 state
4. Nedrick Boldin - West Palm Beach, Florida
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1249 nationally, No. 179 position, No. 166 state
On3: No. 1211 nationally, No. 70 position, No. 162 state
Rivals: not rated
5. Marcelous Townsend - Roswell, Georgia
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1390 nationally, No. 108 position, No. 149 state
On3: No. 1383 nationally, No. 122 position, No. 154 state
Rivals: not rated
6. Charleston Condon - Belleville, Illinois
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1192 nationally, No. 112 position, No. 31 state
On3: No. 1063 nationally, No. 95 position, No. 38 state
Rivals: not rated
7. Ashton Cunningham - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1145 nationally, No. 103 position, No. 21 state
On3: No. 1216 nationally, No. 112 position, No. 22 state
Rivals: not rated
8. Njita Sinkala - Oakdale, Connecticut
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1423 nationally, No. 130 position, No. 16 state
On3: No. 1447 nationally, No. 125 position, No. 17 state
Rivals: not rated
9. Josiah Victor - Loganville, Georgia
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 297 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1579 nationally, No. 171 position, No. 169 state
On3: No. 1668 nationally, No. 186 position, No. 179 state
Rivals: not rated
10. Sterling Sanders - Blythewood, South Carolina
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 315 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1643 nationally, No. 175 position, No. 29 state
On3: No. 1638 nationally, No. 159 position, No. 29 state
Rivals: not rated
11. Micah Amedee - Westwood, Mass.
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 275 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1101 nationally, No. 117 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 1152 nationally, No. 119 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 5 state
12. Israel Oladipupo - Noblesville, Indiana
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1076 nationally, No. 84 position, No. 18 state
On3: No. 1085 nationally, No. 86 position, No. 18 state
Rivals: not rated
13. Zacari Thomas - Gray, Georgia
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1277 nationally, No. 119 position, No. 141 state
On3: No. 1168 nationally, No. 119 position, No. 130 state
Rivals: not rated
14. Griffin Collins - Worcester, Mass.
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 218 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1236 nationally, No. 116 position, No. 7 state
On3: No. 1313 nationally, No. 82 position, No. 6 state
Rivals: not rated
15. Denzil Williams - White Pains, New York
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1452 nationally, No. 114 position, No. 13 state
On3: No. 1512 nationally, No. 135 position, No. 15 state
Rivals: not rated
16. Robert Smith - Cleveland, Ohio
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1101 nationally, No. 75 position, No. 44 state
On3: No. 1151 nationally, No. 89 position, No. 46 state
Rivals: not rated
17. Shaker Reisig - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 988 nationally, No. 56 position, No. 16 state
On3: No. 840 nationally, No. 50 position, No. 16 state
Rivals: not rated
18. Mekhi Dodd - West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 205 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1145 nationally, No. 85 position, No. 6 state
On3: No. 1404 nationally, No. 107 position, No. 7 state
Rivals: not rated
19. Bo MacCormack - Westford, Mass.
Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1579 nationally, No. 112 position, No. 9 state
On3: No. 1562 nationally, No. 116 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: not rated
20. Rae Sykes, Jr. - Rome, Georgia
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1479 nationally, No. 115 position, No. 158 state
On3: No 1466 nationally, No. 133 position, No. 162 state
Rivals: not rated
21. Omarion Davis - Fort Mill, South Carolina
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1259 nationally, No. 102 position, No. 24 state
On3: No. 1278 nationally, No. 114 position, No. 24 state
Rivals: not rated
22. Marcus Upton - Atco, New Jersey
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 729 nationally, No. 61 position, No. 20 state
On3: No. 788 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 23 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 36 state
23. Stevie Amar - Westlake Village, California
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 864 nationally, No. 44 position, No. 67 state
On3: No. 792 nationally, No. 46 position, No. 64 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 53 state
24. Derrick Johnson - New Orleans, Louisiana
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1315 nationally, No. 74 position, No. 40 state
On3: No. 1615 nationally, No. 103 position, No. 47 state
Rivals: not rated
25. Dawson Pough - Leesburg, Virginia
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1176 nationally, No. 96 position, No. 34 state
On3: No. 1183 nationally, No. 182 position, No. 34 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 36 state
26. Semaj Fleming - Orlando, Florida
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 175 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 816 nationally, No. 123 position, No. 104 state
On3: No. 772 nationally, No. 33 position, No. 101 state
Rivals: not rated
27. Kaelan Chudzinski - Needham, Mass.
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: not rated
247Sports: not rated
On3: not rated
Rivals: not rated
Class of 2026
Hard Commits (6)
Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024
247Sports: No. 15
On3: No. 22
Rivals: No. 21
Commitments
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
1. Mac Fitzgerald - West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 568 nationally, No. 51 position, No. 5 state
On3: No. 558 nationally, No. 50 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: not rated
2. Mason Leak - Colchester, Connecticut
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: not rated
247Sports: not rated
On3: No. 711 nationally, No. 52 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: not rated
3. Marcelino Atunes - West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 285 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 479 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 447 nationally, No. 26 position, No. 2 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 5 state
4. Brady Bekkenhuis - Arlington, Mass.
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 479 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 656 nationally, No. 63 position, No. 5 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 3 state
5. Dean Ruksnaitis - Easthampton, Mass.
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: not rated
247Sports: not nationally rated, No. 69 position, No. 6 state
On3: not rated
Rivals: not rated
6. Corin Berry - Covina, California
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 527 nationally, No. 45 position, No. 64 state
On3: No. 676 nationally, No. 57 position, No. 77 state
Rivals: not rated
Important Recruiting Dates
Early Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through December 6, 2024)
Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through January 15, 2025)
National Signing Day - February 5, 2025 (Runs through April 1, 2025)