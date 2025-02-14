Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker: Class of 2026
Take a look at each of the Boston College football commitments for this year's recruiting class, as well as an early preview at 2027. This listing will be regularly updated as necessary.
Class of 2026
Hard Commits (9)
Team Rankings - Through Feb. 14, 2025
247Sports: No. 22
On3: No. 31
Rivals: No. 13
Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
1. DJ Biggins - West Hartford, Connecticut
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: not rated
247Sports: not rated
On3: not rated
Rivals: not rated
2. Gerald Green, Jr. - Staten Island, New York
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: not rated
247Sports: not rated
On3: not rated
Rivals: not rated
3. Mac Fitzgerald - West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 568 nationally, No. 51 position, No. 5 state
On3: No. 558 nationally, No. 50 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: not rated
4. Mason Leak - Colchester, Connecticut
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: not rated
247Sports: not rated
On3: No. 711 nationally, No. 52 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: not rated
5. Dominick Funke - Westwood, Mass.
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 lbs.
Rankings
247Sports: No. 552 nationally, No. 44 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 539 nationally, No. 42 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 36 position, No. 2 state
6. Marcelino Atunes - West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 285 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 479 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 447 nationally, No. 26 position, No. 2 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 5 state
7. Brady Bekkenhuis - Arlington, Mass.
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 479 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 656 nationally, No. 63 position, No. 5 state
Rivals: not nationally rated, No. 3 state
8. Dean Ruksnaitis - Easthampton, Mass.
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: not rated
247Sports: not nationally rated, No. 69 position, No. 6 state
On3: not rated
Rivals: not rated
9. Corin Berry - Covina, California
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 527 nationally, No. 45 position, No. 64 state
On3: No. 676 nationally, No. 57 position, No. 77 state
Rivals: not rated
Class of 2025
Final Team Rankings
Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
Important Recruiting Dates
Early Signing Day: December
Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Day: December
National Signing Day: February 4, 202