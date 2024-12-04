Boston College Football Signs Catholic Memorial Running Back Mekhi Dodd
Three-star class of 2025 running back Mekhi Dodd has signed with the Boston College Eagles football program.
The high school senior made his commitment official by signing his National Letter of Intent as a part of Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 205-pound offensive weapon committed to Boston College on May 3 and was the fifth commit of the class. He chose the Eagles over the UMass Minutemen, who sent him an offer the same day as Boston College on Sept. 8, 2023.
Dodd is a product of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., a school that is known to some as having a “pipeline” to Boston College as the Eagles have signed or received a commitment from at least one player from the high school in four of the last six recruiting classes which includes Dodd and ’26 prospects.
This season, Dodd has helped Catholic Memorial to a 11-1 overall record and an appearance in the MIAA Division 2 State Championship against King Phillip Regional on Thursday night.
The Knights program is currently ranked No. 963 nationally and No. 2 in the state of Mass., in On3Sports’ high school football rankings.
Individually, Dodd ranks No. 1,178 nationally, No. 89 in running backs, and No. 6 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
Dodd is a part of an Eagles recruiting class that ranks in the top 55 and top 12 of the ACC with 194.06 points.
