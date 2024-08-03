Boston College Lands Commitment From Class of 2026 Offensive Tackle Brady Bekkenhuis
The Boston College football program picked up a commitment from class of 2026 offensive tackle Brady Bekkenhuis on Saturday.
The rising junior made the announcement via a social media post and chose the Eagles over Maryland, Syracuse, and Rutgers.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound tackle has a 5.6 (three-star) rating and is ranked No. 5 in the state of Mass., according to Rivals.
Bekkenhuis is a product of Arlington High School in Arlington, Mass.
Boston College was Bekkenhuis’ first offer on Jan. 26. Since then, he has visited campus multiple times including visits in March and June, the Eagles spring game in April, and was in attendance of the program’s recruiting barbecue in July.
Bekkenhuis spoke to A.J. Black from 247Sports’ Eagle Insider about his decision to chose Boston College.
"I was always told to go where my heart was, and my heart was in the city I grew up in,” said Bekkenhuis.
Bekkenhuis is the fifth commitment for Boston College’s class of 2026 and the third on the offensive line. He joins offensive tackle Marcelino Antunes Jr. (Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.), interior offensive lineman Dean Ruksnaitis (Northhampton School, Easthampton, Mass.), defensive lineman Mac Fitzgerald (Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.), and quarterback Corin Berry (Charter Oak, Covina, Calif.), all three-star prospects.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 37 overall and No. 6 in the ACC in the class of 2026 recruiting rankings with 15.87 points, however has not been updated with the addition of Bekkenhuis or the latest rating from recent commitments.