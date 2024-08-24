Boston College Lands Commitment From Three-Star Class of 2025 Tight End Stevie Amar
The Boston College football program landed a commitment from three-star class of 2025 tight end Stevie Amar Jr.
The prospect made the announcement via a social media post on Saturday and chose the Eagles over Baylor, BYU, Arizona State, and Cal.
”Chess not checkers! #COMMITTED,” wrote Amar in his announcement post.
Amar ranks No. 922 nationally, No. 45 in tight ends, and No. 71 in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound offensive weapon is a product of Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, Calif. During his junior campaign, Amar played on both sides of the ball and tallied 39 receptions for 489 yards, seven touchdowns, and averaged 12.6 yards per reception as well as 19 tackles, one interception, one blocked punt, and one fumble recovery.
Amar is the 23rd commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining defensive linemen Josiah Victor and Micah Amedee, athletes Bryce Lewis, T.J. Green, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, cornerbacks Charleston Coldon, Ashton Cunningham, and Njita Sinkala, quarterback Shaker Reisig, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receivers Dawson Pough and Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, running back Mehki Dodd, safeties Marcus Upton, Omarion Davis and Rae Sykes Jr, and offensive linemen Denzil Williams Jr., and Robert Smith.
The program also has preferred walk-on commitments from quarterback Jake Coniglio, defensive back Max Tejpaul and tight end Dominic DeSarno.
Boston College currently ranks No. 53 overall and No. 13 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 191.79 points.