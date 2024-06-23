Boston College Lands Commitment From Three-Star Cornerback Charleston Coldon
Three-star class of 2025 cornerback Charleston Coldon committed to the Boston College Eagles football program on Sunday afternoon.
The rising senior announced his decision via social media during his official visit to Chestnut Hill which started on Friday. The Eagles were one of nine programs to offer the prospect. Boston College sent its offer on March 27.
The Belleville, Ill., native ranks No. 1,218 nationally, No. 105 in cornerbacks, and No. 36 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
Coldon is a product of Althoff Catholic High School. During his junior campaign, he saw time at both the wide receiver and cornerback positions. On the offensive side of the ball, he recorded 41 receptions for 870 yards and 14 touchdowns, as well as tallied six rushing attempts for 33 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, he recorded 39 total tackles (28 solo and 11 assisted), six tackles for loss, and three interceptions.
Coldon is the 18th commitment for the class of 2025, joining defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes Bryce Lewis, T.J. Green, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, cornerbacks Ashton Cunningham and Njita Sinkala, quarterback Shaker Reisig, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, running back Mehki Dodd, safeties Omarion Davis and Rae Sykes Jr., and offensive lineman Robert Smith.
With the addition of Coldon, the Eagles rank No. 34 overall and No. 7 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 173.51 points.